CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $28.18. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 44,823 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth about $985,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.