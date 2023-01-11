CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $28.18. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 44,823 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth about $985,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

