Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $76.36 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Comerica stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

