Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

