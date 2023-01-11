Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 176.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

