Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MGM opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

