Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $91.76 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

