Cutler Group LLC CA Has $49,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.