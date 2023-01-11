D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.