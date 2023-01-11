Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Daseke were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.89. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

