Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.6 %

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

DAL opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

