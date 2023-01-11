Denise L. Jackson Sells 4,001 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.1 %

AMN opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

