Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $22.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

