Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

