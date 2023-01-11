DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

