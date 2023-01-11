DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,761 shares of company stock worth $891,827 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.