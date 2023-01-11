Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 9935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $570.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

