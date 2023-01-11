Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 34,801 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,861,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

