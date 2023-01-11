Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.