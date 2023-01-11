Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

