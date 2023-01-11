Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 738,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

