Family CFO Inc Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family CFO Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.77. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

