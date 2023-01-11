Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of FHI opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

