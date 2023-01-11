Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

