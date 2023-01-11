Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $464,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 181,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 93.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

