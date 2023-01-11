Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 65 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,584.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

