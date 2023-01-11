Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 762 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

