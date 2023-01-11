Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,222 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

