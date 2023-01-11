Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 41,498 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

