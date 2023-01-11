Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 774 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $204.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

