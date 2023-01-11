Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 89 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

