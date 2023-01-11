Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 9,125 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

