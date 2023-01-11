Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

