Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

