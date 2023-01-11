Fifth Third Bancorp Has $380,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 140.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

