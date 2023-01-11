Fifth Third Bancorp Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLT opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.