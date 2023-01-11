Fifth Third Bancorp Has $472,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

