Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 794.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

