Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $95.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

