Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

