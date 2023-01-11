Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,725 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

