Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

