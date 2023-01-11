Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

