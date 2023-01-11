Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,417 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STE opened at $201.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,831.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.37. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

