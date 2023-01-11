First City Capital Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,827.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.