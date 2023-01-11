First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 194,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

