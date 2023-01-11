First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 904.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,155,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

