FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,342 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,428 in the last three months. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

