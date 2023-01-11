Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FOX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

