Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 435,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

