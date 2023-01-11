Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

